Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,552 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

