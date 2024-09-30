Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $350,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Triumph Financial stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.