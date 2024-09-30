Profund Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $209.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

