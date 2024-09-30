Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.53 on Monday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 71,354.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,651,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.