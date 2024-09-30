Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 52,654 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 742,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,492,000 after acquiring an additional 939,270 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

