Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.4 %

X opened at $35.62 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

