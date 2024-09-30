Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $96.47 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.69%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.