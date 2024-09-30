Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber stock opened at $96.47 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.69%.
West Fraser Timber Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
