Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RILY. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

