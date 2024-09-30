Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,522 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 227.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,805.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,064 shares of company stock worth $7,165,254 in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

