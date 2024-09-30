Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,531 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.03% of Keros Therapeutics worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

