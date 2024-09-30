Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $17.10 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,222,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,100,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Asana by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,092 shares of company stock worth $752,668 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Asana Trading Up 0.2 %
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Asana announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
