Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $17.10 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,222,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Asana by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,092 shares of company stock worth $752,668 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASAN opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

