Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 327.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 235,535 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Haemonetics stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.76. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

