Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 495,714 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,714 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.75% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.79 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.