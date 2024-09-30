Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Nova worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $209.61 on Monday. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

