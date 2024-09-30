Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $15,642,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

