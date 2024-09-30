Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.25 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital
In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW
Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE PNW opened at $88.27 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.