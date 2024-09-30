Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 190,259 Shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Korro Bio were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRRO. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Korro Bio by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $34.51 on Monday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Korro Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

