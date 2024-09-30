Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,706,663 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,706,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.74% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 226,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.1 %

OCUL opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

