iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Trimmed by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.73 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

