Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.70% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $49,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 467,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 129,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

KW stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

