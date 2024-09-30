Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCV opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

