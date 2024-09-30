ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

