Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,841 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

CZR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

