Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $132.77 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

