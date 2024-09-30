Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,938 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 89.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,237 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

ASX stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

