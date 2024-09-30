Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $110.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

