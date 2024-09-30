Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.71% of Preferred Bank worth $51,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PFBC. Stephens increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $79.64 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.