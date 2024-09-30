Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,823,928 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 586,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 289,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 242,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 558,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

