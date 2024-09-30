Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 84 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $372.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

