Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 998,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GNGYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Guangshen Railway has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

