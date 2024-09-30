Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLOGF opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Helium One Global has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

