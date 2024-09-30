Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLOGF opened at C$0.01 on Monday. Helium One Global has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
About Helium One Global
