Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,664.0 days.

Ampol Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CTXAF opened at $17.94 on Monday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

About Ampol



Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.



