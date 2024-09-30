Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,664.0 days.

Ampol Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CTXAF opened at $17.94 on Monday. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.