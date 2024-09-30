Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 550,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,757.16% and a negative return on equity of 119.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Femasys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.