Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

