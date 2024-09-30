Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 62,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NUMG stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.