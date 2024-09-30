Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $108.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

