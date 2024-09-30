Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,516,000. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,882,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

