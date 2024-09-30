Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE THS opened at $42.04 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

