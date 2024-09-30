Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:INNO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,984,000.

Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF (INNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a multi-manager approach to invest in global stocks with growth potential tied to disruptive innovation. INNO was launched on Dec 1, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

