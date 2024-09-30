Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

