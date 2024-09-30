Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Talkspace by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at $921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talkspace by 2,480.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 340,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Talkspace by 2,357.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 129,713 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,056.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

