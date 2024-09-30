Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SmartFinancial worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 429.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBK

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.