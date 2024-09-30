Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $189,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Grindr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

