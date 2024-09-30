Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 339,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 193,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 127,786.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

GNW opened at $6.76 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

