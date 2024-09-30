Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 8.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,335,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.