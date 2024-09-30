Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,978 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Payoneer Global worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,917 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,989. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.61 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

