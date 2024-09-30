Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.47 Million in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 166,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

PROS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

