Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 711,121 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $87,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

