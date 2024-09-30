Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 36,720 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 299,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 245,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

