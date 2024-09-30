Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Solventum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Solventum stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

